CyberNews Briefs

Walgreens says mobile app leaked users’ personal data

02 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Walgreen, a US pharmacy chain stated on Friday that it had been the victim of a data breach that exposed the personal detail of some of its mobile app users. The mobile app contained a bug that allowed users to view other users’ personal data and drug prescription details. This bug was in effect from Thursday, January 9 to Wednesday, January 15. The leak also exposed details such as first and last name, store number, and shipping addresses when available.

Walgreens notified their customers, stating that their investigation concluded that an internal application error allowed certain personal messages from Walgreens to be viewable by other customers. Walgreens stated that they learned of the error on January 15 and promptly fixed it the same day. Walgreens also took measures to disable the message viewing feature as well as conducting additional testing to verify that their app is more secure in the future.

Read More: Walgreens says mobile app leaked users’ personal data

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

US Railroad Contractor Reports Data Breach After Ransomware Attack

March 2, 2020

Desjardins Group Breach Cost $38m Higher Than Expected

February 28, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2