Italy reports a 50% increase in confirmed coronavirus cases

02 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

On Sunday, Italy reported a 50% increase in coronavirus cases, confirming that the country now has 1,694 cases of the virus, representing an increase in 1,128 cases on Saturday. Thirty-four people have now died in Italy as the country experiences the worst outbreak of any country outside of Asia. The US has restricted travel to the country, and public spaces such as the famous La Scala opera house have been closed.

Delta Air Lines has suspended US flights to Milan as of Sunday, and the last flight will depart from New York on Monday. Delta said that it plans to resume flights to Milan on May 1, however, at this point flights to Rome have not been affected. In Lombardy, 1 in 10 confirmed cases involve medical personnel. The La Scala opera house will be closed until March 8. The Louvre in France has also been temporarily closed. Italy has put several cities located in the northern region on lockdown, banning people from accessing affected areas and closing public spaces, effectively putting an estimated 100,000 people under quarantine.

