At least 29 Turkish soldiers killed in an air attack by Syrian regime, Turkish governor says

On Thursday, the Turkish military suffered at least 29 casualties in Syria’s Idlib province as a result of an aerial attack carried out by Syrian regime forces. Gov. Rahmi Dogan of Turkey’s Hatay province reported the incident, stating that thirty-six soldiers injured in the attack have been transported to Turkish hospitals. Dogan also stated that Turkey is holding a security meeting to discuss the attack, which killed soldiers who were ensuring Turkey’s national security within the Idlib province.

According to a released statement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg after the attack, however, the statement provided no further details about the communication between the two authorities. The Syrian government is yet to comment on the attacks. Turkish soldiers are stationed within the province as part of a de-escalation agreement that was enacted in 2018.