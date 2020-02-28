Apple Just Demanded Santander And A $50 Billion US Intelligence Contractor Reveal How They Use iPhone Hacking Tech

Apple has subpoenaed Santander Bank and the intelligence contractor L3Harris Technologies, aiming to learn more about the companies’ use of Correllium, a cybersecurity startup that the tech giant is suing. Apple is suing Correllium after the startup created tech that produced software versions of iPhones for security and functionality testing.

The subpoenas are not yet publicly available, but it is known that Apple is demanding that Santander and L3Harris provide data including all communications between them and Corellium. Other requested information includes details on how they use Corellium’s technology and all internal communications about the use of Correlium’s software. The move shows how far Apple is willing to take the lawsuit against Corellium and its technology, which Apple considers a copyright threat.

