U.S. Forces Return to Saudi Arabia to Deter Attacks by Iran

27 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

2,500 US military personnel have been relocated to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, nearly 17 years after the US troops largely evacuated the kingdom. After maintaining a small footprint in Saudi Arabia over the past decade and a half, the return of US troops to the country reflects the growing risk of Iran within the region as Saudi and US officials worry the country poses a threat to global security.

The deployment at Prince Sultan is reflective of how American military presence in the surrounding region is changing amid tensions between the US and Iran. Although President Trump withdrew some forces from Syria and has since vowed to disengage from the Middle East, the recent addition of soldiers to the region says otherwise. The last time US forces were stationed at Prince Sultan was in 2003.

