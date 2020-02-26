13 dead, at least 150 injured in New Delhi clashes amid Trump’s visit

Over the past two days, New Delhi has experienced violent clashes between supporters and opponents of a new law that fast tracks citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from particular countries. The protests have killed at least 13 people, including one police officer. The unrest erupted on Monday just hours ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump, who is visiting India to discuss policies and the countries’ relationship.

Police had deployed tear gas in certain areas in which protests turned particularly violent as protestors hurled stones and set vehicles on fire. The protests took place in East Delhi, only 11 miles from where Trump is holding talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 150 people were transported to the hospital for various injuries, including bullet injuries, according to an anonymous medical officer.