German man drives car into Carnival crowd, injures 30

25 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

On Monday, a German a 29-year-old German citizen intentionally drove a car into a crowd at a Carnival parade in Volkmarsen, a small town 175 miles southwest of Berlin. While the motives of the attack are still unknown, the man is being investigated on suspicion of attempted homicide. In the incident, 30 people were injured and many sustained life-threatening injuries. No details on the investigation are being revealed at this time, however, German authorities reported that roughly one-third of the victims were children.

