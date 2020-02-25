Coronavirus: World must prepare for pandemic, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned the world that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is not yet considered a pandemic, but that countries must do more to prepare for impending outbreaks within their borders. WHO stated that countries should be “in a phase of preparedness.” South Korea, Italy, and Iran have recently experienced outbreaks that have caused significant concern. In China, more than 77,000 cases have been reported and over 2,600 have died.

More than 1,200 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 30 different countries, and the death count for these countries is over 20. On Monday, Italy reported four more deaths, raising their total to seven after the coronavirus began to spread around Lombardy. Economically, worldwide stock markets experienced sharp falls due to concerns about the economic impact of the virus in China, a goods production hub.

