Looking at the future of identity access management (IAM)

Identity access management (IAM) capabilities and integrations are on track to continue spreading rapidly throughout the enterprise technology sector, transforming the way that businesses operate. IAM predictions for 2020 include single sign-on (SSO) protocols that eliminate or significantly decrease the need for users to have unique accounts and credentials for every resource. This means that internet users would be able to use external accounts to verify your online identity for logins. The maturation of cloud platforms like G Suite is predicted to result in a reduction of Microsoft’s hold with Active Directory.

Other future IAM uses include improved integration and multi-factor authentication capabilities. Experts predict that downstream systems and other resources will be able to utilize data identity better as IAM continues to be developed. Increasing connectivity also allows for centralized management, which results in applications better incorporating identity data. Although MFA is already popular, it will continue to become prevalent in the next few years due to IAM.

