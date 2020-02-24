Booz Allen Awarded $113m SEC Contract

Booz Allen Hamilton, a consulting firm based in Virginia, has been awarded a new $113m contract with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Through the contract, Booz Allen will become the SEC’s leading provider of cybersecurity services and modernized cyber defense operations. Although the contract was formally awarded in December, it was publicly announced on Friday.

Booz Allen stated on their website in a February 20 article that the SEC awarded the contract to the 106-year-old company after being impressed by its ability to comprehend the SEC’s standing and future goals. Booz Allen stated that they plan to employ the same tools, techniques, and mindsets as they do their own company in order to cater to the SEC’s needs. The company said that one new element of its strategy will be to discover unknown vulnerabilities within the SEC’s databases and networks.

