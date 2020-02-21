CyberNews Briefs

The US Blames Russia’s GRU for Sweeping Cyberattacks in Georgia

21 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

On Thursday, State Department officials released a statement alleging that the GRU, a Russiam military intelligence agency, was responsible for cyberattacks that targeted Georgia in October. The attacks took down or defaced thousands of websites and disrupted the broadcasts of two television stations. Administration officials stated that the US and other intelligence agencies allied with the US have attributed the assault to the Russian GRU agency’s Main Center for Special Technology.

The center has been tied to other major cyberattacks in the past, including the destructive NotPetya worm and the Olympic Destroyer malware that sabotaged the 2018 Olympics. An anonymous official stated that the US has identified a pattern of reckless GRU cyber operations that are intended to sow division, create insecurity, and undermine democratic institutions.

