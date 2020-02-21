DOD DISA discloses data breach

Last week, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) sent letters to DISA employees notifying them of a security incident in which a DISA system might have been compromised. The DISA provides secure telecommunications and IT support for the White House, US diplomats and military troops. The breach occurred sometime between May and July of 2019.

The DISA stated that employee personal information, including social security numbers, was exposed however it is unclear how many employees were impacted and what the exact risk and severity of the breach is. DISA did not provide any other details about the breach.

