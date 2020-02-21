CyberNews Briefs

DOD DISA discloses data breach

21 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Last week, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) sent letters to DISA employees notifying them of a security incident in which a DISA system might have been compromised. The DISA provides secure telecommunications and IT support for the White House, US diplomats and military troops. The breach occurred sometime between May and July of 2019.

The DISA stated that employee personal information, including social security numbers, was exposed however it is unclear how many employees were impacted and what the exact risk and severity of the breach is. DISA did not provide any other details about the breach.

Read More: DOD DISA discloses data breach

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Over 2000 UK Government Devices Go Missing in a Year

February 21, 2020

The US Blames Russia’s GRU for Sweeping Cyberattacks in Georgia

February 21, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2