U.S. Government Issues Powerful Cyberattack Warning As Gas Pipeline Forced Into Two Day Shut Down

The US government has issued a warning after a major cyberattack hit a gas compression facility, forcing the operation to shut down as the facility struggled to recover. According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), the attack involved ransomware and targeted a natural gas facility, however, the location of this facility and the identity of the victim organization has not been disclosed.

The attack occurred when the threat actor was able to hop from the facility’s IT network onto the operational technology network, which happened when an employee clicked on a malicious email link that allowed the attacker to compromise the entire network. The attacker then deployed the ransomware on both the IT network and the OT network.

