Sudesh Amman was convicted of stabbing a man and woman in broad daylight while counter-terrorism officers watched. The act of terrorism made Amman the second offender in the Uk to go on to commit a terrorist attack after being previously released from jail after serving a half-sentence. After the incident, new emergency legislation ending the release of individuals previously convicted of terrorism offenses has been presented in the British Parliament.

The legislation is pushing through Parliament and marks one of the first clear steps of Britain separating itself from the European Convention on Human Rights after the country decided to leave the EU earlier this year. The ECHR prevents nations within the Eu to impose longer sentences than those applied when a crime was committed. This legislation is indicative of a crisis within Britain as the country struggles to combat the rise of “homegrown” extremists as well as over 20,000 subjects of interest.

Read More: The Triple Threat Of Terrorism In The U.K.: Will Emergency Legislation Work?