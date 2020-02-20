Global RiskNews Briefs

The Triple Threat Of Terrorism In The U.K.: Will Emergency Legislation Work?

20 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Sudesh Amman was convicted of stabbing a man and woman in broad daylight while counter-terrorism officers watched. The act of terrorism made Amman the second offender in the Uk to go on to commit a terrorist attack after being previously released from jail after serving a half-sentence. After the incident, new emergency legislation ending the release of individuals previously convicted of terrorism offenses has been presented in the British Parliament.

The legislation is pushing through Parliament and marks one of the first clear steps of Britain separating itself from the European Convention on Human Rights after the country decided to leave the EU earlier this year. The ECHR prevents nations within the Eu to impose longer sentences than those applied when a crime was committed. This legislation is indicative of a crisis within Britain as the country struggles to combat the rise of “homegrown” extremists as well as over 20,000 subjects of interest.

Read More: The Triple Threat Of Terrorism In The U.K.: Will Emergency Legislation Work?

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

EU Plans European Rival To Google With New Data And AI Proposals

February 20, 2020

Senators Call for a Moratorium on Government’s Use of Facial Recognition

February 17, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2