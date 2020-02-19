Russia announced that on Thursday, the country will temporarily ban Chinese nationals from entering Russia due to the outbreak of the infectious coronavirus disease. Russia’s travel ban aims to combat the outbreak that has infected over 73,000 people worldwide. The plan was announced by Russian authorities on Tuesday. It is unclear how long the entry ban will last.

The Russian government stated that the move was due to the worsening situation in China and the nationwide fear of the epidemic. Russia had previously cut off most Chinese visitors when it closed the land border with China and Mongolia earlier this month. However, the entry ban won’t affect travelers who are transferring flights within Russian airports. Russia halted most air traffic to China, stopped issuing work visas to Chinese citizens and suspended trains to China and North Korea.

Read More: Russia to ban entry of Chinese nationals to halt virus