Ring Forces 2FA On All Users to Secure Cameras from Hackers

Today, the Amazon-owned company Ring announced that they will enforce mandatory two-factor authentication on all user accounts. Ring also stated that they will include additional security and privacy controls over third-party service providers to further protect its customers after several security incidents earlier this year. The new roll-out will include the choice to opt-out of personalized advertising.

Although the company already offers two-factor authentication, it will now be mandatory for all users. This change comes after attackers compromised Ring cameras to talk to children over the devices, terrifying parents and homeowners alike. The authentication and additional security measures will prevent unauthorized users from accessing Ring accounts, even if attackers have already obtained users’ passwords and usernames.

