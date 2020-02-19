Chinese hackers have breached online betting and gambling sites

Cybersecurity firms Talent Jump and Trend Micro have confirmed that a group of professional Chinese hackers have been targeting gambling and online betting websites in a hacking campaign. The campaign started in the summer of 2019 and attacks have been officially confirmed in Southeast Asia, while rumors of additional hacks have originated in Europe and the Middle East.

Talent Jump and Trend Micro stated in a report that hackers have stolen information from the gambling websites, including source code and company databases, however, no money has reportedly been laundered from the sites. This indicated that the attacks were focused on espionage rather than cybercrime and financially motivated. The firms stated that the attacks were carried out by a group named DRBControl and that the group used operational tactics that overlap with those used by hacking groups associated with the Chinese government.

