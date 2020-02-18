Ring cameras can help you spy on your neighbors, but they haven’t really helped police

Amazon’s Ring home security devices have been installed in hundreds of thousands of homes and have been advertised as a way to secure homes by providing video footage whenever someone rings the doorbell. However, two recent articles have exposed that the company’s work with law enforcement to provide additional security may actually be distorting homeowners’ views on how much crime takes place near your house. The articles also claim that the devices have not provided the police with substantial support in solving crimes.

Many users have claimed that the device’s safety alerts have made them hyperaware of activity and crime reported by Ring’s Neighbors App, which is a social media platform of sorts for Ring owners. NBC News also reported that they spoke with 40 law enforcement agencies in eight states that have been partnered with Ring for at least three months. The results of the investigation of sorts concluded that the cameras encourage a heightened sense of danger and that the company’s marketing relies on convincing homeowners that their property is constantly threatened by crime.

