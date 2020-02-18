Microsoft to deploy ElectionGuard voting software for the first time tomorrow

On February 18, Microsoft will launch its ElectionGaurd software in Fulton, Wisconsin. This marks the first time voting machines used in any US election will be running Microsoft’s new software. The software will face its first real-world test as residents of Fulton vote to elect representatives for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ElectionGaurd software development kit (SDK) was developed by Microsoft and made available for free on GitHub.

The goal of Microsoft’s ElectionGaurd software project was to create voting software that utilizing the strong encryption to combat election interference and ensure that the software was extensively audited for bugs. The software was created after, over the past several years, critical and high-risk vulnerabilities were repeatedly found in close source software of multiple voting machine vendors.

