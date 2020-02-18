China reports 1,886 new virus cases, death toll up by 98

Another update to the China coronavirus outbreak confirmed 1,886 new cases and 98 more deaths in an update released Tuesday. The outbreak is now perceived to cause milder illness in most people, an assessment that was received with guarded optimism from global health authorities. This update brings the number of deaths in mainland China to 1,868 and the total confirmed cases to over 72,000.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention published a report on Monday that found that over 80% of people infected experienced mild illness and the number of new infections had been decreasing since earlier this month. The report allows the World Health Organization (WHO) to analyze a clear and overall picture of the statistics of the virus and make informed decisions from here on out. However, officials have stated that it is too early to predict whether the reported decline would continue.

