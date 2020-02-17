Brexit: France warns UK of bitter trade negotiation

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Britain to expect bitter trade negotiations following Britain’s exit from the European Union earlier this month. The Drian made it clear at a recent conference in Munich that Brussels would defend its best interests when talks over trade negotiations begin next month. He stated that the two sides were likely to have intense arguements as each strove for the advantage in the negotiations.

However, the UK government said they would strive for a deal based on friendly co-operation between equals. Although the UK formally left the EU over two weeks ago, it still trades like a member until the transition period is over on the 31 December.

