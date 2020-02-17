CyberNews Briefs

500 Malicious Chrome Extensions Impact Millions of Users

17 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Duo Security released an analysis on Thursday claiming that over 500 malicious Chrome extensions were secretly collecting browser data and redirecting users to websites containing malware. Researchers at Duo Security stated that the extensions have since been removed from Google’s Chrome Web Store, but that they were previously downloaded millions of times. The extensions were used for various functions such as customizing web browsers, modifying user interfaces, blocking ads and managing cookies.

However, the 500 plugins were a part of a massive malvertising campaign that also harvested customers’ browser data. Malvertising has a strong connection to fraudulent activity and is considered a vehicle for cybercrimes such as data exfiltration, phishing, and ad fraud.

