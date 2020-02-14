Xi Jinping, Chinese President, announced on Thursday that he plans to put Hong Kong under the supervision of Xia Baolong, former provincial leader to the Communist Party who upheld a campaign to tear down Christian churches and crosses. Mr. Xia frankly lacks experience in Hong Kong affairs and had previously retired from front line politics nearly three years ago. The announcement continues to push tensions between Hong Kong and China and the appointment was a move meant to tighten control over the city.

Eight months of anti-Beijing protests that have wreaked havoc on Hong Kong’s economic and political stability have posed a challenge to the Chinese leadership and remain a source of concern for authorities even as an epidemic threatens public safety throughout China.

Read More: Xi Installs Close Ally to Tighten Control Over Hong Kong