Global RiskNews Briefs

Xi Installs Close Ally to Tighten Control Over Hong Kong

14 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Xi Jinping, Chinese President, announced on Thursday that he plans to put Hong Kong under the supervision of Xia Baolong, former provincial leader to the Communist Party who upheld a campaign to tear down Christian churches and crosses. Mr. Xia frankly lacks experience in Hong Kong affairs and had previously retired from front line politics nearly three years ago. The announcement continues to push tensions between Hong Kong and China and the appointment was a move meant to tighten control over the city.

Eight months of anti-Beijing protests that have wreaked havoc on Hong Kong’s economic and political stability have posed a challenge to the Chinese leadership and remain a source of concern for authorities even as an epidemic threatens public safety throughout China.

Read More: Xi Installs Close Ally to Tighten Control Over Hong Kong

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Coronavirus: Sharp increase in deaths and cases in Hubei

February 13, 2020

Xi’s reemergence shows how carefully China is controlling the coronavirus narrative

February 12, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2