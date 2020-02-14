Voting App Flaws Could Have Let Hackers Manipulate Results

Two US states, West Virginia and Oregon have recently begun using a mobile voting app called Voatz to facilitate and simplify absentee voting. However, researchers have recently discovered major security flaws in the app. Experts and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found a vulnerability that could allow hackers to manipulate results, tampering with the election process.

The vulnerabilities could let attackers reveal someone’s private votes, block votes from being submitted, and manipulate them. The findings were reported in The New York Times earlier this week and come at a tough time for the United States as the country grapples with election security issues ahead of the 2020 Presidential Elections. The US is considering whether it will be possible to expand voting accessibility securely and safely. Security experts have warned that it is virtually impossible to guarantee secure mobile voting.

