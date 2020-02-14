CyberNews Briefs

Puerto Rico Gov Hit By $2.6M Phishing Scam

14 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Puerto Rico’s Industrial Development Company has been hit by a phishing scam that cost the government agency more than $2.6 million. According to reports, the phishing scam attacked the company beginning in January, and the government-owned corporation carried out the fraudulent transaction on January 17.

The company aims to drive economic development to the island along with attracting local and foreign investors. The agency received an email as part of a phishing scam that told the agency that a banking account tied to remittance payments had changed. The change was fraudulent and not initiated by the intended recipient of the money.

