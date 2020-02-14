CyberNews Briefs

Ohio man arrested for running Bitcoin mixing service that laundered $300 million

14 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

US law enforcement and agencies have arrested an Ohio man who ran a Bitcoin mixer service on the dark web that aided cybercriminals in disguising the origin of Bitcoin transactions. The man, Larry Harmon of Akron, Ohio, will be prosecuted in a three-count indictment for operating Helix, which was located on the dark web.

The Department of Justice claims that Harmon operated Helix since 2014 and helped launder more than $300 million worth of bitcoins or roughly 350,000 bitcoins at the time. Helix, Harmon’s creation, took funds from users and split them into small parts, later using thousands and thousands of transactions to send the funds to a new Bitcoin address.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

