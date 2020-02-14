Labor Department Joins GSA’s AI Center of Excellence to Automate Procurement Tools

On Thursday, The Technology Transformation Service announced that it would be partnering with the Labor Department, which will join the General Services Administration’s Centers of Excellence program in an attempt to automate the department’s procurement process. The center is focused on spreading the use of secure and efficient artificial intelligence throughout the government and its processes.

The newest engagement will accelerate the modernization of the government’s capabilities, according to a statement released by the Technology Transformation Service. The Department of Labor is always searching for methods to utilize new technologies and integrate them into government operations. Labor is the sixth agency to announce its cooperation with the Centers of Excellence program, which first launched in 2017 with a partnership with the Agriculture Department

