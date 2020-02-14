CBP Expands Facial Recognition Program to Another Southern Border Crossing

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced earlier this week that they plan to expand its facial recognition program ahead of the original date scheduled for this spring. This week, the technology was deployed at a fifth land border location in Weslaco, Texas at the Progreso port of entry. The agency began scanning travelers’ faces using the new technology under the guidelines of the new program.

CBP currently uses facial recognition technology to verify identities at border crossing in El Paseo, Laredo, and Progreso, Texas as well as Nogales and San Luis, Arizona. Overall, the agency has deployed 10 instances of the technology. At the El Paso port, individuals must engage with facial biometric scans.

