Defense Digital Service is Taking Over a Drone and Counter-Drone Development Team

Rogue Squadron, a California based done focused defense Innovation Unit team has been adopted by the Defense Digital Service’s purview, according to a statement released by Defense officials on Wednesday. The agency stated that the group’s transition was executed to scale drone and counter-drone capabilities and expertise across the Defense enterprise as the agency becomes more focused on efforts regarding unmanned flying vehicles.

DDS Director Brett Goldstein stated that the efforts will contribute to helping soldiers protect and serve the country overseas. The company, Rogue Squadron, has created a range of custom capabilities that the federal government plans to put to use. Since the company started in 2017, it has been focused on building tools for counter-drone exercises, and an estimated 200 organizations across the industry and government are using the company’s software.

