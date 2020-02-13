News BriefsTechnology

As WhatsApp Tops 2 Billion Users, Its Boss Vows to Defend Encryption

13 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

One of the world’s leading messaging apps, WhatsApp, has recently surpassed more than two billion active users. Will Cathcart, CEO of WhatsApp, pledged to defend the app’s users through enacting new cybersecurity measures that aim to combat threats from governments around the world.

Cathcart stated that the app’s global popularity means that the company must ensure that the encryption of the messages sent by its users remains uncompromised. On Wednesday, Cathcart disclosed the app’s number of users for the first time in two years in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

