Apple joins FIDO Alliance, commits to getting rid of passwords

Apple announced that it plans to join the FIDO Alliance in an effort to kill off passwords. Passwords have long been a weak link in the cybersecurity industry, with 81% of all hacking based security breaches traced back to poor passwords. FIDO Alliance aims to replace password-only logins with secure and fast login experiences using the emerging WebAuthn standard.

Apple has previously refrained from joining the organization, even though nearly all of the major technology and e-commerce companies use WebAuthn. However, this changed when Apple declared that it has followed suit and joined FIDO. WebAuth was written by the W3C and FIDO and allows servers to register and authenticate users through utilizing public-key cryptography instead of a password.

