CyberNews Briefs

Flaws in Accusoft ImageGear Expose Users to Remote Attacks

12 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Accusoft ImageGear reported that they had discovered seven vulnerabilities in version 19.5.0 of its ImageGear library. The flaws allow remote attackers to execute code on a victim’s machine, according to a report published by security researchers at Cisco Talos. ImageGear is a document imaging developer toolkit, designed to create, convert, and edit images.

All of the vulnerabilities are remotely exploitable via specially crafted files and all seven were given a CVSS score of 9.8, meaning they are all considered critical severity. The flaws were first tracked as CVE-2019-5187 and found in the TIF_read_stripdata function of ImageGear’s library function.

Read More: Flaws in Accusoft ImageGear Expose Users to Remote Attacks

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Amex, Chase Fraud Protection Emails Used as Clever Phishing Lure

February 12, 2020

Emotet Now Hacks Nearby Wi-Fi Networks to Spread Like a Worm

February 11, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2