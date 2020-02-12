CyberNews Briefs

FBI: Cybercrime Victims Lost $3.5 Billion in 2019

12 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

The FBI reported that cybercrime in 2019 resulted in a $3.5 billion individual and business loss. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) published its 2019 Internet Crime Report, which revealed that the FBI received over 460,000 complaints in 2019. The report also stated that the agency received close to 5 billion complaints since the Crime Complaint Center was created in 2000.

The IC3 stated in the report that it received roughly 1,200 complaints per day during the past five years. The recorded losses totaled $10.2 billion over the last five years between 2015 and 2019, with most of the losses coming from phishing campaigns, extortion, and non-payment scams. Other causes for complaint included business email compromise, confidence fraud, and spoofing.

