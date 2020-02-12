News BriefsTechnology

Eyeing Amazon, 7-Eleven Tests A Cashierless Store

12 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

7-Eleven, a US convenience store giant, announced yesterday that they are testing a new system at their corporate headquarters in Texas in which their stores will not have cashiers. Instead, the program will only accept payment through the mobile app to check into the store, pay for items, and receive receipts.

The 700-foot store is stocked with the chain’s most popular food, drink, and nonfood products. Feedback has been positive on online forums, and many researchers stated that they believe the program is a step in the right direction. Profits from the store will allow 7 Eleven to hone important AI/machine learning skills and observe customer response.

Read More: Eyeing Amazon, 7-Eleven Tests A Cashierless Store

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Deep Learning Has Limits. But Its Commercial Impact Has Just Begun.

February 11, 2020

EPIC Asks Federal Trade Commission To Regulate Use Of Artificial Intelligence In Pre-Employment Screenings

February 4, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2