Eyeing Amazon, 7-Eleven Tests A Cashierless Store

7-Eleven, a US convenience store giant, announced yesterday that they are testing a new system at their corporate headquarters in Texas in which their stores will not have cashiers. Instead, the program will only accept payment through the mobile app to check into the store, pay for items, and receive receipts.

The 700-foot store is stocked with the chain’s most popular food, drink, and nonfood products. Feedback has been positive on online forums, and many researchers stated that they believe the program is a step in the right direction. Profits from the store will allow 7 Eleven to hone important AI/machine learning skills and observe customer response.

