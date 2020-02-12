China Denies Involvement in Equifax Hack

Last week the United States stated that Chinese actors were behind the Equifax hack that compromised the sensitive information of millions of Americans. However, yesterday the People’s Republic of China has denied involvement in the attack. The Department of Justice issued a nine-count indictment against military personnel in China, claiming that they had a connection with the 2017 cyberattack.

The US claims that Chinese officials Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Fe, and Liu Lei were involved in the attack and conspired to access Equifax’s computer systems. The men are accused of stealing trade secrets and the personal data of the 145 million Americans whose information was compromised in the attack.

