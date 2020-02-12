Amex, Chase Fraud Protection Emails Used as Clever Phishing Lure

A phishing campaign discovered by the MalwareHunterTeam was publicized on Tuesday. The campaign consists of sophisticated emails that pretend to be fraud protection messages coming from American Express and Chase Bank. The emails ask the recipient to confirm if the listed transactions are legitimate.

Customers of these banks should be wary of emails asking you to confirm a particular transaction. The emails can steal payment card information from the victim. Since the charges are fraudulent, victims often click no when asked if they are legitimate charges. The email then prompts the recipient to complete a long and arduous process that includes harvesting their password, address, birth date, SSN, bank card info, and credit card info.

