The Trump administration has reported that its latest budget request contains at least a half-billion dollars across three federal agencies in order to advance the US’s quantum information research efforts. The proposal aims to develop the US’s program for quantum computing and information science before 2021, and includes millions to develop the “first quantum internet in the world.”

The Energy Department, National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Standards and Technology saw cuts in research and funding for the next fiscal year according to the administration’s new budget proposal. However, the three agencies gained $500 million in quantum focused investments.

Read More: Administration Proposes At Least Half a Billion in Quantum Investments