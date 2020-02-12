30 dead, including pregnant woman and baby, in Nigeria militant attack

This week in Lagos, Nigeria, 30 people died after Boko Haram militants set fire to a campsite set up by travelers while they were sleeping in the region of Borno State, Nigeria. Borno’s governor reported the incident to CNN on Monday. The attacks occurred in Auno Village, which is located roughly 20 kilometers from the capital of Borno, Maiduguri, on Sunday night according to the office of the governor.

The militants also burned 18 vehicles stocked with food products that were en route to the markets the following day. Horrific images of the scene showed bodies lying beside the burnt vehicles. A local told a news outlet that pregnant women and children were among those killed. The incident places more stress on the Nigerian government to combat violence perpetrated by Boko Haram.

