Turkey says it has retaliated after deadly Syrian shelling

Turkey’s officials claim the country has retaliated on Monday after an incident that involved intense shelling by Syrian forces that resulted in the death of five Turkish soldiers. The incident marked the escalation of tensions between the two countries after a similar clash a week prior, in the Idlib province of northern Syria. The attack occurred as a Russian delegation participated in a second round of talks in Ankara, Turkey, to discuss the violence in Idlib.

Attacks and clashes between Syria and Turkey in the Idlib province have caused more than half a million people to uproot in the past two months. The recent fighting resulted in the collapse of a cease-fire brokered by Turkey and Russia in 2018, as Turkey continues to support the Syrian rebels while Russia backs al-Assad’s regime and the Syrian government. A UN official stated that the number of displaced persons had reached nearly 700,000 since early December.

