How North Korea’s Senior Leaders Harness the Internet

A new report published by the firm Recorded Future has illuminated how North Korea’s authorities are changing how it uses the Internet. In recent years, its use of the internet has evolved into a professional tool used by the country’s leaders to generate revenue and evade international sanctions, as well as utilizing controls meant to block certain technologies and applications. The research firm confirmed that they have seen a 300% increase in the volume of activity to and from North Korean networks since 2017.

Recorded Future attributed the spike to greate use of TransTelekom infrastructure, and the use of previously unresolved IP space. Despite the increase, very few people in North Korea are able to access the global internet. Recorded Future’s research focuses on the activities of the few authority figures that have this capability. The firm believes that the changes in network administration over the past six months are likely a response to higher internet demand.

