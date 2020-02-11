How 4 Chinese Hackers Allegedly Took Down Equifax

On Monday, the US Department of Justice identified the culprit behind the major Equifax attack that occurred in 2017. The incident caused the sensitive personal information of almost 150 million Americans to be leaked, resulting in names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers becoming exposed. In the announcement, which is a nine-count indictment, the DOJ claimed that four members of China’s People’s Liberation Army were responsible for the attack.

The public disclosure was the culmination of a years-long investigation that concluded the attackers were associated with the Chinese political party. The hack was one of the biggest state-sponsored thefts of personally identifiable information in the US. The announcement is likely to escalate tense relations with China.

