FBI warns about ongoing attacks against software supply chain companies

The FBI has administered a security alert to the US private sector warning them about an ongoing campaign that is specifically targeting supply chain software providers. The campaign aims to infect companies with the Kwampirs malware, which is classified as a remote access trojan.

The FBI stated that the same malware was also deployed in attacks against companies in the healthcare sector as well as the energy and financial sectors. However, the alert sent out by the FBI did not identify any specific targets or victims. The FBI did share indicators of compromise and to identify how companies should scan internal networks for signs of infection.

