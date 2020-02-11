CyberNews Briefs

FBI warns about ongoing attacks against software supply chain companies

11 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

The FBI has administered a security alert to the US private sector warning them about an ongoing campaign that is specifically targeting supply chain software providers. The campaign aims to infect companies with the Kwampirs malware, which is classified as a remote access trojan.

The FBI stated that the same malware was also deployed in attacks against companies in the healthcare sector as well as the energy and financial sectors. However, the alert sent out by the FBI did not identify any specific targets or victims. The FBI did share indicators of compromise and to identify how companies should scan internal networks for signs of infection.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

