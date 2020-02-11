Coronavirus: Senior Chinese officials ‘removed’ as death toll hits 1,000

Monday marked the first day that the coronavirus has claimed over 100 lives within 24 hours. Since then, many Senior Chinese officials have been removed. The party secretary for the Hubei Health Commission and the head of the same commission were among the authorities who were let go. According to insiders, the number of fired or demoted government employees is in the hundreds.

China’s national death toll now surpasses 1,000, however, there is some light at the end of the tunnel: the number of new infections nationally was down almost 20% on Monday when compared to Sunday, from 3,062 2,478. There are now over 42,000 confirmed cases in China alone, much higher than that of the 2003 SARS virus that also originated in China.

