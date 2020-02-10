CyberNews Briefs

UK Government Under Fire Over NSO Group Links

10 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

The British government has faced criticism after deciding to invite the controversial espionage software provider NSO Group to a secret security trade fair upcoming next month. The government will host the firm, which is based in Israel, as an exhibitor at the closed-door event.

The NSO Group currently faces a lawsuit pursued by WhatsApp in the US over allegations that it helped to develop and deploy the malware that was used on WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, to spy on over a thousand users. NSO Group maintains that they only offer its tools to legitimate law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

