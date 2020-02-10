Two U.S. Service Members Killed in Eastern Afghanistan

On Saturday, two American service members were killed and six other US military personnel were wounded in eastern Afghanistan after an incident with an Afghan soldier. The attack occurred in the Nangarhar province where the US and Afghan forces have been working together to combat the Taliban and Islamic State militias. The region is considered to be one of the most dangerous in the country.

Reports from military personnel state that an individual in an Afghan army uniform opened fire at the combined force with a machine gun, claiming two victims and wounding several more. American forces killed the shooter, ending the attack, which may have been caused by a verbal argument between the two sides. Both of the men killed were assigned to the 3rd Battalion Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The men were Sgt. First Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and Sgt. First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez.

