Thailand has begun mourning for the victims of what is now the country’s deadliest mass shooting. The attacker was a soldier who was angry over a financial dispute with his commanding officer, who became his first victim. The attacker then targeted a mall, shooting at people inside and outside the building with guns stolen from an army camp.

29 people lost their lives, and dozens of others were injured in the incident. The dead were honored on Sunday night in the town of Nakhon Ratchasima, which serves as a hub for Thailand’s impoverished and rural northeastern region. The vigil was led by Buddhist monks and more than 1,000 people attended. The attack replaced an earlier bombing that occurred in 2015 when alleged human traffickers set off a bomb in a public space.

Read More: Thailand mourns victims of country’s deadliest mass shooting