Powerful Cyber Attack Takes Down 25% Of Iranian Internet

10 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Iran has allegedly experienced a critical cyberattack that has compromised a large portion of its servers, disrupting internet connection throughout the country. The NetBlocks internet observatory maps the internet freedom in real-time confirmed that there was a widespread interruption of telecommunications on the morning of February 8.

The company NetBlocks is an impartial and accurate monitor of internet ability, using a combination of classification techniques and measurement to detect disruptions. The company is able to detect critical infrastructure and cyber attacks as they happen. NetBlocks announced that Iran’s national internet connectivity dropped to 75% as Iranian authorities activated the Digital Fortress cyber defense mechanism.

