Netanyahu’s party exposes data on over 6.4 million Israelis

10 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

A security researcher with Elector Software discovered a misconfiguration in an election day app created for the political party of Isreali prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the company Likud. The misconfiguration may have compromised the personal information and details of 6.5 million Israelis.

The leak was disclosed today, however, it remains unclear if the exposed information was harvested before it was discovered. The misconfiguration was uncovered by the researcher while he was performing a security audit of Elector, the app developed by Lukid for Mr. Netanyahu.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

