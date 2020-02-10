Customs and Border Protection is preparing to upgrade the underlying algorithm running its current facial recognition technology program. CBP will be using the latest technology from a company given the highest rating for accuracy in tests developed and administered by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The CBP has been employing facial recognition technology to verify the identity of travelers at select airports and some land borders for years now, however, the accuracy of its algorithm is not public. This Thursday, the House of Committee on Homeland Security held a hearing in which a CBP official stated that the agency was currently using an older version of an algorithm that was developed by a Japanese corporation. The official with CBP also stated that the agency has plans to upgrade in March.

Read More: CBP Is Upgrading to a New Facial Recognition Algorithm in March