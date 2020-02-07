Trump administration to open free-trade talks with Kenya

On Thursday, the Trump administration announced that it plans to open free trade talks with Kenya in the coming months. If successful, the deal would be the first trade agreement between the US and a sub-Saharan nation. The announcement followed a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A US Trade Representative confirmed that Kenya is a leader within the continent and an important strategic partner of the US, as Kenya and the US, currently trade about $1 billion in goods. A trade deal between Kenya and the US could have a large positive economic effect on the entire continent. The US Chamber of Commerce backed the announcement, stating that the commercial relationship between the two countries is economically advantageous.

